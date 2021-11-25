Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,103.56

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,103.56 ($14.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.29). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 119,301 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,063.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.56. The firm has a market cap of £687.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get Treatt alerts:

In related news, insider Tim Jones purchased 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total value of £27,625 ($36,092.24).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.