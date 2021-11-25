Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.83

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.83 and traded as high as C$30.24. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$29.82, with a volume of 181,074 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

