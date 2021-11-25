Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

BHG opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,147,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

