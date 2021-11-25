Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 104,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 66,755 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

