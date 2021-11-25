Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sunlight Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUNL. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

