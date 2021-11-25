FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Cheuvreux cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $37.77.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.