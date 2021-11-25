ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €14.10 ($16.02) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.60 ($14.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

