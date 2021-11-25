Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

