U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

USPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,327,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

