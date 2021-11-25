Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.