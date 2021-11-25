Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $403.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.60 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $264.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $255.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 217.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.33. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

