Warburg Research Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.44 ($74.36).

VNA opened at €51.90 ($58.98) on Monday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

