Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,245 ($42.40) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,710.86 ($35.42).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,948 ($38.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,227.06. The company has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total value of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($44.37), for a total value of £239,418 ($312,801.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,186 shares of company stock worth $92,902,708.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.