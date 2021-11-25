Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,290 by Analysts at Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,290 ($42.98) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,158 ($41.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 75.37. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,050.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 30.10 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

