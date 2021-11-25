Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.65.

TSE CM opened at C$148.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$67.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,927.50. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

