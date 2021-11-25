Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,421,222 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.