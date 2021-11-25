Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $34.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matterport traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.02. 58,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,686,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $28,365,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

