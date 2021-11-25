DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded by KGI Securities to “Outperform”

KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $184.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.02. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,608,424. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after buying an additional 207,779 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

