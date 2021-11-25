Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.08 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Missfresh stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Missfresh has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

