Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

