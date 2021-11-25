Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.23 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

