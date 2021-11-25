Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 30,742 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,205 call options.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 227.71, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,275 shares of company stock worth $14,108,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

