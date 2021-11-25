Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 18,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 160,913 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $44.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

