Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,814 call options on the company. This is an increase of 314% compared to the average volume of 680 call options.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

