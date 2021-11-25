Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.94.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $151.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
