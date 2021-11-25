Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.94.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $151.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

