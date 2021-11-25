Head-To-Head Survey: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get 8X8 alerts:

This table compares 8X8 and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45% Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 8X8 and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 4.62 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -13.67 Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sterling Check has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 8X8 and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31 Sterling Check 0 3 6 0 2.67

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $33.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.48%. Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats 8X8 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.