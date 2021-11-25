Contrasting Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and Karuna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 13 0 3.00

Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 215.58%. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $166.82, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Karuna Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Karuna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -914.12% -36.28% -34.61% Karuna Therapeutics N/A -27.94% -27.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Karuna Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $41.82 million 12.94 -$41.53 million ($2.57) -5.84 Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.55 million ($4.88) -27.59

Pliant Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pliant Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Pliant Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

