Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

