Fundamental Research Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.47

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.47 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AI opened at C$14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a current ratio of 94.59. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.41. The stock has a market cap of C$607.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

