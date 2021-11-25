Fundamental Research Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.47

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.47 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.
AI opened at C$14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a current ratio of 94.59. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.41. The stock has a market cap of C$607.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
