ATB Capital Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.90.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$309,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,196,289.29. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,506 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,720.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

