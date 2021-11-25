CIBC Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$46.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.58.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$39.45 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8203334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

