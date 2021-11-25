Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ROCK opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

