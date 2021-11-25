KeyCorp Comments on Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

