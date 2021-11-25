Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Genasys Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Genasys has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

