High Tide (TSE:HITI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HITI. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research report on Tuesday.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.