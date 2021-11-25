Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

QIPT stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

