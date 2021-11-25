FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Markel Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $59.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $58.50. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $20.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,278.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,269.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,240.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

