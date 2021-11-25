Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.