Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 8.6% Following Weak Earnings

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 1,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

