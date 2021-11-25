Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $134.63 and last traded at $135.55. Approximately 3,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 298,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.96.

The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

