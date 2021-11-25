Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 20% compared to the average daily volume of 16,832 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

