Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $92.89, but opened at $97.20. Guardant Health shares last traded at $97.86, with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

