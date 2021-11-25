Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 76036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

