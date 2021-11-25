Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €29.00 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €29.42 ($33.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.86.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.