Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €67.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.25 ($71.88).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

