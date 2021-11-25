Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for EQ (CVE:EQ)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of EQ (CVE:EQ) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of CVE EQ opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$85.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. EQ has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
EQ Company Profile
