Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for EQ (CVE:EQ)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of EQ (CVE:EQ) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE EQ opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$85.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. EQ has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.