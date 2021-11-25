-$0.25 EPS Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68.

Several research firms recently commented on EFTR. JMP Securities began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 26,183 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $205,798.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 16,745 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $142,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,038 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $40.42.

