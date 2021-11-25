Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Anne Stevens Acquires 7,000 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Anne Stevens acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.66) per share, with a total value of £110,670 ($144,591.06).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,541 ($20.13) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,751.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

AML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

