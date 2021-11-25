Taboola.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 448 call options.

TBLA stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.