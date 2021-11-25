Taboola.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 448 call options.
TBLA stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.