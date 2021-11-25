Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE)

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 40,969 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 812% compared to the typical volume of 4,492 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 56.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 833,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 300,001 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

